Elk Grove police find 40 pounds of illegal fireworks after loud explosions reported

Detectives on Wednesday arrested an Elk Grove man at his home, where authorities found more than 40 pounds of illegal fireworks as part of an investigation into reports of loud explosions, officials said.

Chad Misiewicz. 36, was booked at the Sacramento County Jail on suspicion of possessing illegal fireworks, which is a misdemeanor charge, and felony charges of being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition, according to jail records. His bail was set at $50,000.

Misiewicz’s arrest was part of an ongoing investigation launched after several residents reported loud explosions in the neighborhood over the past several weeks, according to a news release from the Elk Grove Police Department.

Detectives with the department’s Street Crimes Unit on Wednesday served a search warrant at Misiewicz’s home in the 9500 block of Emerald Park Drive, just east of Elk Grove Florin Road, police said.

Misiewicz was on probation and not allowed to possess guns or ammunition. Police officials said the detectives found at Misiewicz’s home more than 40 pounds of illegal fireworks, which were collected by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Explosive Ordnance Detail.

The detectives also found an unregistered gun and ammunition at the home, according to Elk Grove officers.

The investigation into the reported explosions will continue and detectives asked anyone with information to call the Elk Grove Police Department at 916-478-8114.