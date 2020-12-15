Elderly man missing from Lodi found dead in Placer County, police officials say

An elderly man reported missing in Lodi who had not been seen for three weeks was found dead near his vehicle in a remote area of Placer County, police officials said.

Raymond Huggins was found in the wooded area Saturday, the Lodi Police Department announced Tuesday. Authorities have notified his family.

Police officials said there did not appear to be any signs of foul play in Huggins’ death, but the Police Department is working with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation

Huggins, 81, was last seen on Nov. 21 driving a gray Hyundai Genesis. Police officials had released a description of what he was last seen wearing and the license plate number of his car in hopes of finding him safely.