Placerville police use security camera video to identify and arrest armed robbery suspect

Investigators used security camera video to identify an El Dorado County man who has been arrested on suspicion of using a handgun to rob a convenience store in Placerville, police officials said.

Shawn Horan was booked at El Dorado County Jail on a charge of armed robbery, with bail set at $150,000, the Placerville Police Department announced Tuesday. Horan, 20, remained in custody at the jail Tuesday afternoon.

The robbery occurred Dec. 6 at an AM-PM gas station and store on Forni Road. A store employee told officers a man took an item from the store without paying.

When the employee confronted the man, the suspect pulled a semiautomatic handgun from his waistband. Police said the suspect then pointed the gun at the ground near where the employee was standing.

The armed suspect then left in a white Subaru WRX before police arrived. Officers reviewed the security camera video, which clearly showed the license plate from the suspect’s getaway vehicle, according to police.

Officers were able to identify Horan as the suspect in the robbery. The Police Department then obtained an arrest warrant for Horan, but investigators were not able to find him until this week.

On Monday, a Placerville police officer spotted a Subaru WRX that was confirmed as Horan’s vehicle, police said. The Subaru was on Pacific Street in Placerville, before the vehicle pulled into a Bank of America parking lot.

In the parking lot, officers conducted a high-risk vehicle stop. Police said the occupants were ordered out of the vehicle, and the officers positively identified Horan as the driver of the Subaru. Two females also in the vehicle were not involved in the robbery and released at the scene.

Officers found a black semiautomatic handgun hidden in the back waistband of Horan’s pants, according to police. This recovered handgun matched the description of the weapon used in the robbery, police said.