Solano County man dies after crash with oncoming vehicle in Yolo County, CHP says

A Solano County man involved in a two-vehicle crash over the weekend in Yolo County has died from his injuries, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Miguel Avalos of Dixon died from injuries he suffered in the crash with an oncoming vehicle, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office.

The fatal crash occurred about noon Saturday along County Road 98, just south of County Road 30 near Davis, according to a news release from the CHP Woodland Area Office.

Jaxon West of Dixon was driving a 2004 Toyota and heading south on County Road 98. Avalos was driving a 1999 Ford on the same rural road in the opposite direction.

The CHP said the Toyota, for an unknown reason, moved into into the oncoming lane, where it collided with the Ford. Both drivers and a passenger with Avalos in the Ford suffered major injuries in the crash and were hospitalized. West, 18, was taken to a Sacramento hospital.

Avalos, 65, was taken to a Vacaville hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the news release. The CHP said investigators did not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Investigators asked anyone with information about this fatal crash to call the CHP Woodland Area Office at 530-662-4685.