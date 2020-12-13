Pedestrian suffers major injuries after hit-and-run on Elvas Avenue, Sacramento police say

A pedestrian suffered major injuries after a hit-and-run collision in the 5900 block of Elvas Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

The Sacramento Police Department responded to the incident around 3:15 p.m. The pedestrian, who had significant injuries, was transported to a hospital, but is expected to survive, Officer Justin Hanks said.

The suspect’s vehicle was recovered near the scene, but no suspect description is available, Hanks said. The investigation is ongoing. It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a part in the collision.

Elvas Avenue was not closed during the incident.