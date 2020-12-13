Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Stockton man arrested with loaded pistol and heroin in Amador County, deputies say

A Stockton man is facing multiple felony charges after being stopped while driving on Ridge Road in Amador County on Friday.

Deputies from the Amador County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic enforcement stop when they noticed a gray Toyota Celica driving with expired registration.

Robert Campos Jr., who was previously convicted of a felony, was found to have a loaded pistol concealed in his waistband, authorities said in a social media post. A K9 unit later arrived to search the vehicle, finding a lock box in the car with several grams of heroin, packaging materials and a digital scale, sheriff’s officials said.

Campos was arrested and booked into the Amador County Jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of a controlled substance while armed with a firearm.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Profile Image of Molly Burke
Molly Burke
Molly Burke is a summer reporting intern for The Sacramento Bee. She is studying journalism and political science at Northwestern University, while covering crime and business for the city desk of The Daily Northwestern.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service