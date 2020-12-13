Stockton man arrested with loaded pistol and heroin in Amador County, deputies say

A Stockton man is facing multiple felony charges after being stopped while driving on Ridge Road in Amador County on Friday.

Deputies from the Amador County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic enforcement stop when they noticed a gray Toyota Celica driving with expired registration.

Robert Campos Jr., who was previously convicted of a felony, was found to have a loaded pistol concealed in his waistband, authorities said in a social media post. A K9 unit later arrived to search the vehicle, finding a lock box in the car with several grams of heroin, packaging materials and a digital scale, sheriff’s officials said.

Campos was arrested and booked into the Amador County Jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of a controlled substance while armed with a firearm.