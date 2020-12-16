Sacramento County sheriff’s detectives arrest suspect in deadly argument in Rosemont

Homicide detectives have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of homicide in a shooting Monday following an argument outside of a Rosemont liquor store.

Kayshaun Devon Slaton was arrested in the death of Angel Cervantes, who was shot in the 8900 block of Folsom Boulevard, according to a news release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Slaton was booked at the Sacramento County Jail early Wednesday and was being held without bail.

Sheriff’s officials said Wednesday that detectives used evidence found at the scene and witness statements to identify Slaton as the fatal shooting suspect and find him. The Sheriff’s Office did not release any further details about Slaton’s arrest.

About 4:30 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to reports of a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body, sheriff’s officials have said. A 911 caller told authorities the wounded man was sitting in a vehicle and appeared “in and out of consciousness,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Cervantes was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Sheriff’s Office on Monday told area TV stations the shooting occurred at M&M Liquor & Food after two men got into an argument inside the store before going outside.

