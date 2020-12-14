Man shot and killed after argument at Rosemont liquor store, according to reports

One man is dead following an argument Monday evening outside of a Rosemont liquor store.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office told ABC 10 that the shooting occurred at M&M Liquor & Food in the 8900 block of Folsom Boulevard after two men got into an argument inside the store before going outside. Shots rang out soon after, ABC 10 said, citing the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies told CBS Sacramento the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m.

Deputies said they believed both men were armed, ABC 10 said. The Sheriff’s Office told CBS Sacramento that the victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Deputies told KCRA that the victim was struck multiple times and that the other man fled.

Meanwhile, a block southwest of the shooting, a sheriff’s deputy was injured in a vehicle accident while responding to the shooting, according CBS Sacramento.

That incident happened around 6:15 p.m. on Folsom Boulevard near Manlove Road when a sheriff’s vehicle and another sedan struck a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, according to California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Trent Senter.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Rodney Grassmann told The Sacramento Bee that those in the vehicle were not injured and that the CHP’s East Sacramento office would investigate the crash; he declined to elaborate.

CBS Sacramento, however, citing the Sheriff’s Office, said a female detective in the vehicle was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Subsequent attempts by The Sacramento Bee to reach the Sheriff’s Office about the shooting and the crash were unsuccessful.