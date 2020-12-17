Lake Tahoe-area man arrested on suspicion of homicide in Nevada woman’s strangulation

A Lake Tahoe area man was arrested on suspicion of homicide in the strangulation of a Nevada woman found near the site of single-vehicle crash in Washoe County earlier this week.

Alexandrew Vail, 26, of Kings Beach, was initially arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving without a valid license in connection with car crash, where Emily Giudici was found, according to a news release from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

An off-duty sheriff’s deputy driving home from work spotted the car crash about 2 a.m. Tuesday along Mount Rose Highway. The deputy pulled over to investigate the crash.

The deputy spotted Giudici, 27, of Sparks, Nevada, outside the wrecked vehicle. Sheriff’s officials said the deputy immediately began performing life-saving measures on Giudici, who later died.

Authorities closed the highway for about six hours as sheriff’s detectives investigated the suspicious death.

Justin Norton, a spokesman for the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office, said Giudici’s death was determined to be a homicide caused by strangulation, the Reno Gazette Journal reported.

Sheriff’s detectives on Wednesday arrested Vail on a murder charge in Giudici’s death.

In an obituary posted online, Giudici’s family wrote that the young mother was a talented writer with a “love for expressing her creative spirit through her words.”

“She had a huge heart and a kind soul,” her family wrote. “Emily’s son, Abel Gene Giudici, was her pride and joy as well as her greatest accomplishment.”