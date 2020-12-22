Police arrest man suspected of robbing Starbucks and Quik Stop store in Woodland

Officers arrested a man suspected of robbing a Starbucks and a Quik Stop convenience store a few blocks from each other in Woodland on Tuesday morning, police said.

Robert Hamilton Palmatier, 40, of Woodland, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and waiting to be booked at the Yolo County Jail, the Woodland Police Department announced.

Officers were first called about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday to the Starbucks at 451 Pioneer Avenue, just south of East Main Street, for a reported robbery that had just occurred at the business.

While trying to find the Starbucks robbery suspect, the officers were notified of another robbery that had occurred about 6:55 a.m. at the Quik Stop store at 1400 East Main Street, a few blocks west of the Starbucks.

Police officials said the officers remained in the area until shortly after 8 a.m., when they spotted a man matching the description of the suspect in both robberies. The man, later identified as Palmatier, was later arrested.

Police released photos of Palmatier being taken into custody, along with a photo of what appears to be a black handgun near his jacket and belongings.

It was unclear whether the suspect brandished a gun in either Tuesday morning robbery. Police said officers were continuing their investigation into the robberies and they will provide an update.