Two dead on Christmas after SUV drives off Capital City Freeway north of Fulton, CHP says

A man and a woman died Christmas morning after driving off Capital City Freeway and ejecting from their SUV, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officer A.J. McTaggart, a spokesman for the North Sacramento CHP, said the man had been driving a Dodge Durango west on Capital City Freeway some time after 6 a.m. just north of Fulton Avenue when he went of the road.

The SUV rolled into the shoulder and both the driver and the passenger were ejected from the cabin, according to McTaggart.

Both were declared dead at the scene. While it is unclear exactly why they drove off the highway, CHP investigators suspect drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor in the crash.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the passenger as Abigail Prado, 29, of Rio Linda. The man, who McTaggart said is likely in his mid-to-late 20s, has not yet been identified.