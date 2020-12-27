Elderly man rescued from burning house in North Highlands, Sacramento Metro Fire says

An elderly man was pulled by firefighters from a burning North Highlands home Saturday afternoon.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District Capt. Adam Huckaby, who was at the scene of the house fire on Mountain Oak Way, said calls first started coming in around 4 p.m.

A neighbor noticed smoke outside and when Metro Fire crews arrived, they saw moderate smoke pouring from the house.

Huckaby described a hoarding situation inside the house, which made entry difficult, and there were no working smoke detectors.

An elderly woman outside the house told firefighters there was an elderly man still inside the house, who was pulled out and taken to a hospital within six minutes, according to Huckaby.

The man was alive and breathing, but suffered some injuries and was not quite alert, Huckaby said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but arson investigators currently do not suspect that it was intentionally set, according to Huckaby.