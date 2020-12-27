Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

92-year-old man arrested, suspected of aiming BB gun at neighbor’s Granite Bay home

A 92-year-old man was arrested last week in Granite Bay on suspicion of pointing a rifle — later determined to be a BB gun — at a neighbor’s house.

In a news release, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said George Robertson was taken into custody on Dec. 20 after a neighbor called deputies to their home on the 8000 block of Park Vista Drive.

Deputies suspect that Robertson had been walking around his property with a BB gun, pointing it toward the neighbor’s home. The Sheriff’s Office is aware of several similar incidents involving Robertson. He is suspected of having previously fired at the neighbor’s home and damaged property.

Robertson was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats.

He has since been released from a Placer County jail.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Profile Image of Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski covers business and breaking news for The Bee and is a graduate student in literature at Sacramento State. He was born and raised in Sacramento and previously wrote for the university’s student newspaper, the State Hornet.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service