92-year-old man arrested, suspected of aiming BB gun at neighbor’s Granite Bay home

A 92-year-old man was arrested last week in Granite Bay on suspicion of pointing a rifle — later determined to be a BB gun — at a neighbor’s house.

In a news release, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said George Robertson was taken into custody on Dec. 20 after a neighbor called deputies to their home on the 8000 block of Park Vista Drive.

Deputies suspect that Robertson had been walking around his property with a BB gun, pointing it toward the neighbor’s home. The Sheriff’s Office is aware of several similar incidents involving Robertson. He is suspected of having previously fired at the neighbor’s home and damaged property.

Robertson was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats.

He has since been released from a Placer County jail.