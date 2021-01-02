Man arrested in connection with fatal Sacramento shooting following violent New Year’s Day

Sacramento Police have arrested a 31-year-old Sacramento man in connection with a fatal shooting that killed a man and injured a 15-year-old girl on New Year’s Day just after 3 a.m..

Police responded to the 3200 block of 42nd Street in Oak Park, where they found a man, who was pronounced dead, and a teenage girl, who was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said Saturday that they had arrested Juan Roman on Friday on suspicion of being the gunman. Roman was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail is being held without bail on one count of homicide.

Detectives determined that Roman may have known the victims, but are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the shooting. The identity of the victim will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office following the notification of next of kin.

Another unrelated shooting in the new year occurred in the 7400 block of 17th Avenue, near Billy Bean Jr. Memorial Park in the Colonial Manor neighborhood, around 6:30 a.m..

There, police found three victims — one man and two women. The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting while both women were hospitalized with critical wounds. One woman later died in the hospital, police said, while the other is expected to survive.

Sacramento police chief Daniel Hahn expressed concern over the fatal shootings, which followed a long list of shootings in 2020.

“This is the third homicide on the dawn of the new year. Our division hampers solutions needed to protect life, preserve futures and support dreams. Violent “protests” take needed resources from our neighborhoods. Partnerships, collaboration & truth are needed,” Hahn said on Twitter.

