Two people injured following shooting in North Highlands on Friday evening

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting injured two people in North Highlands on Friday evening.

Authorities responded to the 5500 block of Generals Place, off of Watt Avenue and McClellan Drive, according to ABC 10.

Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a hospital for treatment, CBS 13 reported.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office was not immediately available for comment.

According to media reports, the Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident, which accompanied other shootings in the Sacramento region for a violent New Year’s Day.

Two unrelated shootings early in the day killed three people and injured two others.

Profile Image of Molly Burke
Molly Burke
Molly Burke is a summer reporting intern for The Sacramento Bee. She is studying journalism and political science at Northwestern University, while covering crime and business for the city desk of The Daily Northwestern.
