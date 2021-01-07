Man with gunshot wound found dead in vehicle in Sacramento Meadowview neighborhood

Sacramento homicide detectives are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound was found dead inside a vehicle near a cul-de-sac of homes in the Meadowview neighborhood.

Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the area near Cavalier and Rosehall ways, just east of Interstate 5, the Sacramento Police Department announced in a news release Thursday afternoon.

The officers were responding to a report of a person who appeared dead and may have been shot, police officials said. The officers arrived and found the man dead in the vehicle.

After further investigation, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office determined the man had suffered a gunshot wound, according to officers. Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators then took over the investigation.

Police officials said the investigation was in its early stages and details were limited. They also said detectives would be canvassing the area to search for witnesses or evidence related to this shooting death. Investigators did not have any suspect description to release.

The Coroner’s Office will release the name of the man who died once his family has been properly notified.

The Police Department asked anyone with information about this fatal shooting to call officers at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the P3 Tips website and app.