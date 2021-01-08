Roseville woman dies after being hit by suspected drunk driver on Highway 99 near Elk Grove

A Roseville woman died Friday morning when she was struck by a car driven by a suspected drunk driver as she and another person got out of their vehicles shortly after another crash on Highway 99 just south of Elk Grove.

Jesus S. Hernandez, 23, of Bridgeport, Wash., was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento Area Office.

The initial crash occurred about 2:20 a.m. on the northbound lanes of Highway 99, just north of Dillard Road. The 26-year-old Roseville woman was involved in the non-injury crash when her vehicle, a 2015 Nissan Sentra, collided with a 2015 Nissan 370Z. Alcohol was not suspected to have been a factor in this crash, according to the CHP.

The woman and the other driver got out of their vehicles to discuss the initial crash. As the drivers stood outside their vehicles in the left northbound lane, Hernandez, driving a 1996 Volkswagen Jetta, crashed into the Nissan 370Z and the Roseville woman, CHP officials said.

The woman suffered fatal injuries, the CHP said. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release her name once her family has been notified.

Through further investigation, officers determined Hernandez was driving his car while under the influence of alcohol, according to the CHP. He was then arrested on the felony DUI charge.