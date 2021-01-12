Two men sent to jail for hurting dogs in separate Sacramento County animal cruelty cases

A Sacramento Superior Court judge has sent two men to jail for injuring several dogs, including four puppies, in separate animal cruelty cases, prosecutors said.

Douglas Thumm was convicted of animal cruelty for causing unjustifiable pain and suffering to his pit bull puppy, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced in a news release Tuesday.

Judge Geoffrey Goodman sentenced Thumm to six months in Sacramento County jail. The judge also ordered that Thumm will not be allowed to own any animals for 10 years.

Prosecutors said a good Samaritan at Discovery Park in Sacramento spotted Thumm punching his puppy in the face multiple times on March 25. County park rangers were notified and also witnessed Thumm beating the puppy.

Jerry Nguyen was convicted of animal cruelty with a deadly weapon for torturing five dogs, including three puppies he tried to sell, the District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday in a separate news release.

Goodman sentenced Nguyen to one year in county jail and also ordered that Nguyen will not be allowed to own any animals for 10 years.

Nguyen last year posted an advertisement on Craigslist to sell puppies. Prosecutors said prospective buyers noticed the puppies had been shot multiple times with a BB gun and had cuts on their snouts from having their muzzles tied shut.

The county’s Animal Control, the Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney Investigator Joyce Thorgrimson launched an investigation. Prosecutors said investigators found two adult dogs at Nguyen’s home with the same injuries as the puppies.

Deputy District Attorney Monica Robinson, from the District Attorney’s Animal Cruelty Unit, prosecuted both cases.