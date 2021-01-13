Over $300,000 in stolen electronics found at Sacramento County couple’s home, police say

Authorities arrested a Sacramento County couple at their home this week after investigators found more than $300,000 worth of high-end electronics equipment stolen from a Grass Valley tech company that was burglarized three times last month.

The arrests of David Rizzo and girlfriend Elizabeth Ivanovich, who live together in Carmichael, was part of a multi-jurisdictional investigation that involved evidence linking the couple to similar burglaries of high-tech companies in the South Bay Area, said Sgt. Clint Bates of the Grass Valley Police Department.

Rizzo, 42, and Ivanovich, 34, were taken into custody Tuesday morning at their home in the 5000 block of Marconi Avenue, just west of Walnut Avenue.

Grass Valley police investigators, along with the San Jose and Milpitas police departments and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant at their home. Bates said San Jose police investigators had obtained arrest warrants for Rizzo and Ivanovich in connection with the Bay Area burglaries.

Investigators recovered at the Carmichael home between $300,000 to $500,000 in high-end electronics used in manufacturing, such as processors and video boards, stolen in the three burglaries at the Grass Valley tech company, Bates said Wednesday. He declined to provide the name of the company burglarized.

The company was first burglarized on Dec. 16, when a shipping container also known as a Conex box was broken into, Bates said. The company was victimized again Dec. 27, when the burglars broke into the building once and returned a second time later in the evening to steal more electronics equipment, he said.

After investigators learned of similar burglaries conducted in the same manner, the police agencies formed the multi-jurisdictional investigation into the thefts, Bates said. Investigators have subsequently found evidence that links the Carmichael couple to a burglary in Placer County, he said.

Rizzo and Ivanovich were each booked at the Nevada County Jail on three counts of burglary in connection with the Grass Valley thefts, Bates said. They also were arrested on suspicion of possessing stolen property, criminal conspiracy, grand theft and committing a felony while free on bail.

Bates said Rizzo and Ivanovich remained in jail Wednesday, and their bail was set at $10 million each.