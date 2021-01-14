Wanted Yolo County suspect arrested after high-speed chase through Woodland, police say

Officers arrested a man after he led police in a high-speed vehicle chase through Woodland, drove into oncoming traffic and almost struck a pedestrian Wednesday, officials said.

The officers ended the chase once because of the suspect’s “disregard for public safety,” but the officers found him later after the driver abandoned his car, according to the Woodland Police Department.

Nathan Dominguez of Woodland was arrested on suspicion of evading a peace officer with reckless driving, possessing ammo by person prohibited from owning or possessing a gun and resisting or obstructing a peace officer, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Dominguez, 22, is expected to be arraigned Friday in Yolo Superior Court.

A Woodland police officer first spotted Dominguez shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday near County Road 102 and East Main Street. The officer recognized Dominguez, who was wanted on arrest warrant in connection with a violent crime, police said.

Officers tried to pull over Dominguez, who was driving a silver Toyota Camry, on East Beamer Street between Pioneer Avenue and County Road 102 as he drove away from a business. Police said Dominguez failed to stop and the pursuit began.

The car was heading east on Main, reaching speeds up to 80 mph, before moving into the path of oncoming traffic on East Gibson Road, according to the Police Department.

The chase continued through the residential neighborhoods west of Matmor Road. Police said the car almost struck a pedestrian along Gibson, west of Matmor. That’s when the officers ended their pursuit.

The car continued heading west through Woodland, before Yolo County sheriff’s deputies found the car abandoned on a dirt road on southwest end of town, according to the Police Department.

Officers found Dominguez near Midway and Bella Casa drives, where he surrendered to police, officials said. He was later booked at Yolo County Jail.