Deputies contain situation in Foothill Farms with shooting suspect. Public should avoid area

A shooter situation involving a “large police presence” took place Tuesday evening at an apartment complex near Auburn Boulevard and Garfield Avenue in the Foothill Farms section of northeast Sacramento County.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said their deputies were on the 5400 block of Auburn Boulevard for an armed, barricaded subject, but provided no further details. Radio traffic indicated that a situation involving a man with a gun had taken place around 5 p.m. with a large number of rounds being fired.

There were unconfirmed reports that a female subject was pronounced dead at the scene and that a man with a gunshot wound had been taken to Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Carmichael. Radio traffic earlier indicated that a female subject was “compliance” with deputies but that a man wearing a bulletproof vest was found with a gunshot wound on a balcony of the apartment complex.

The shooting took place at the Foothill Farms Senior Apartments across the street from the Slavic Trinity Church and a comic book store. Another side of the apartment complex opposite where the shooter was is west of the Sheriff’s Office’s north substation on Garfield Avenue.

One neighbor, who didn’t want to give her for fear of her safety, said she heard close to 100 rounds being fired, but only saw one ambulance during the standoff.

“It was pretty significant,” the woman said, who saw the shooting unfold from her home near Garfield Avenue. “It was 10-15 rounds at first.

“Then it was another 10 to 15 and another 10 to 15 after that. And then it stopped.”

About 20 Sheriff’s and CHP patrol cars flanked a nail salon next to the complex as law enforcement began roping off the area with yellow tape.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office could not be immediately reached for comment on the situation, which began around 5 p.m. In their social media post, deputies said motorists should avoid the area — that includes Auburn Boulevard near Garfield Avenue, as well as Palm Avenue from Hemlock Street to Auburn.

The situation comes hours after a police chase in the Arden Arcade and subsequent shootout killed a deputy and K9 officer at Cal Expo. Another shooting involving deputies on Friday night in Carmichael injured a member of the Sheriff’s Office gang suppression unit and killed a man at an apartment complex less than two miles from Tuesday’s incident.