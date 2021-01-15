Officer and suspect hit by gunfire in Carmichael shooting, Sacramento deputies say

Law enforcement officers from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, Sacramento Police Department and California Highway Patrol respond to a report of an officer shot Friday night near Winding Way and Rampart Drive in Carmichael. dhunt@sacbee.com

A large number of law enforcement officials converged in Carmichael on Friday night after a officer and a suspect were shot, Sacramento County sheriff’s officials said.

The reported shooting occurred in the area of Ranger Way and Rampart Drive, the Sheriff’s Office announced shortly before 9 p.m. Sheriff’s officials were telling residents to avoid the area. There were no further details available about the shooting.

A large number of patrol vehicles from the Sheriff’s Office, the Sacramento Police Department and the California Highway Patrol were stationed near Rampart and Winding Way. Authorities were roping off that area with yellow crime-scene tape.

About two dozen people in the Save Mart parking lot on Winding Way, near Manzanita Avenue, were watching law enforcement officials converge on the area.

A law enforcement helicopter could be heard circling above the area as residents were standing outside watching deputies and officers gather at the scene. Sirens could be heard heading to the area of the crime scene about 8:30 p.m. Friday.