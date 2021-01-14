Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Sacramento sheriff’s deputies close Fulton Avenue after stabbing in Arden Arcade

Sacramento County sheriff’s officials on Thursday afternoon were asking residents to stay away from Fulton Avenue in Arden Arcade as deputies investigated a stabbing.

The stabbing was reported the 1400 block of Fulton Avenue, between Arden and Hurley ways. Authorities had closed Fulton in both directions, between Arden and Hurley, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced about 3:40 p.m. Thursday.

There will be more with this story as soon as more information becomes available.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Profile Image of Rosalio Ahumada
Rosalio Ahumada
Rosalio Ahumada writes breaking news stories related to crime and public safety for The Sacramento Bee. He speaks Spanish fluently and has worked as a news reporter in the Central Valley since 2004.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service