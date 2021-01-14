Sacramento sheriff’s deputies close Fulton Avenue after stabbing in Arden Arcade

Sacramento County sheriff’s officials on Thursday afternoon were asking residents to stay away from Fulton Avenue in Arden Arcade as deputies investigated a stabbing.

The stabbing was reported the 1400 block of Fulton Avenue, between Arden and Hurley ways. Authorities had closed Fulton in both directions, between Arden and Hurley, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced about 3:40 p.m. Thursday.

There will be more with this story as soon as more information becomes available.