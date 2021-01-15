Sacramento sheriff detectives arrest suspect in stabbing that killed man, injured another

Homicide detectives have arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of murder after one man was killed and another was seriously injured in a stabbing in broad daylight Thursday in Arden Arcade, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies initially detained Mohammed Anwaribrah Musallam at the scene of the Fulton Avenue stabbing, according to a news release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives arrived at the scene, gathered evidence and questioned witnesses.

Musallam was later arrested and booked on the murder charge at the Sacramento County Jail, where he remained in custody Friday. He was being held without bail, according to jail records.

On Friday morning, sheriff’s officials said investigators did not believe there were any other suspects in this stabbing. Investigators had not determined the motive behind the stabbing.

The Sheriff’s Office received a call at 3:05 p.m. Thursday reporting the stabbing in the 1400 block of Fulton Avenue, between Arden and Hurley ways. Deputies arrived and found two stabbing victims.

The deputies provided emergency medical aid for both injured men until medics arrived. Both men were taken by ambulance to hospitals, sheriff’s officials said.

One man was pronounced dead at the hospital and the other suffered major injuries that are not life-threatening, Sgt. Kionna Rowe, a Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, said Friday morning. The injured man was listed in stable condition.

Sheriff’s officials on Thursday afternoon closed Fulton in both directions, between Arden and Hurley, as investigators worked at the scene. Detectives on Friday continued to gather evidence and witness statements, sheriff’s officials said.

Investigators asked anyone with information about this fatal stabbing to call deputies at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the P3 Tips website and app.