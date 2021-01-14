El Dorado County high school teacher arrested in connection to illicit video, deputies say

Investigators on Thursday arrested a teacher at Union Mine High School in El Dorado County after staff there discovered he had video of students in various stages of undress, sheriff’s officials said.

Ryan Pullen was arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography, eavesdropping and child endangerment, according to a news release from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. The campus online staff directory listed Pullen as a teacher in the high school’s English department.

School staff called the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday to report criminal activity of a fellow staff member after they discovered Pullen was in possession of the illicit video of the students, sheriff’s Sgt. Eric Palmberg wrote.

Sheriff’s student resource officers and detectives immediately launched an investigation, which culminated in Pullen’s arrest. Investigators on Thursday served a search warrant in connection with the investigation.

Pullen was booked at an El Dorado County jail. Sheriff’s detectives were reviewing the video to identify the students and investigators will contact them individually, Palmberg wrote.

He also said this was still an active investigation as authorities process evidence collected after serving the the search warrant. It was unclear what investigators found and where they found it.