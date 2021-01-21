Sacramento County health inspector allegedly killed by Arden Arcade restaurant worker

The suspect, 38-year-old Mohammed Anwaribrah Musallam, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. Getty Images/iStockphoto

An Arden Arcade restaurant employee is in custody after allegedly killing a Sacramento County health inspector and stabbed another man last week, KCRA reported.

Dennis Catanyag, 46, was killed last Thursday outside 1433 Fulton Ave., according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s log.

In a letter to county employees Tuesday, acting county executive Ann Edwards said Catanyag had been working at the time of the attack. He had worked for the county’s Environmental Health Division for the last 15 years, the letter said.

“He was a model employee who was dedicated to his family and his job,” the letter said. “He had a passion for public service and the health and safety of people in the community. He was very well liked by his colleagues, who enjoyed his lively personality and respected his professional integrity.”

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Fulton Avenue strip mall at 3:05 p.m. last Thursday after reports of a stabbing, according to a news release. They found two men with stab wounds and attempted life-saving measures on both until they could be transported to local hospitals, where Catanyag died. The other man was in stable condition as of last week.

Deputies detained Mohammed Anwaribrah Musallam, 38, at the scene and later booked him into Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He’s ineligible for bail.

Musallam was allegedly working at Mosaeic Cuisine when the Mediterranean restaurant’s owner burst through the neighboring Little Caesars Pizza’s front door, KCRA reported. The owner said Musallam was brandishing a large knife, which he allegedly used to stab Catanyag and the other man in the parking before chasing the inspector into the street and stabbing him. Other eyewitnesses interviewed by KCRA told a similar story.

Both the Sheriff’s Office and Edwards said the motive for the attack was unclear, and no other suspects are believed to be involved. Mosaeic Cusine did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The death of Dennis is an extraordinary loss to his family, the (c)ounty and the community,” Edwards said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to his friends and family as they cope with this incomprehensible tragedy.”

Officials asked anyone with information about this fatal stabbing to call deputies at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the P3 Tips website and app.