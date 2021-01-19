Authorities release name of Sacramento man killed last week in Arden Arcade stabbing

Authorities have released the name of a Sacramento man who was killed after he and another man were stabbed last week in broad daylight along Fulton Avenue in Arden Arcade.

Dennis Catanyag, 46, died in the stabbing Thursday afternoon in the 1400 block of Fulton Avenue, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office. The other stabbing victim was seriously injured, sheriff’s officials have said.

Deputies initially detained Mohammed Anwaribrah Musallam at the scene. Detectives arrived, gathered evidence and questioned witnesses. Musallam, 38, was later arrested on suspicion of murder in the stabbing, according to the the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday afternoon, Musallam remained in custody at the Sacramento County Jail. He was being held without bail, according to jail records.

The Sheriff’s Office received a call at 3:05 p.m. Thursday reporting the stabbing in the 1400 block of Fulton Avenue, between Arden and Hurley ways. Deputies arrived and found two stabbing victims.

Both injured men were taken by ambulance to hospitals. Catanyag was pronounced dead at the hospital and the other man suffered major injuries that were not life-threatening, sheriff’s officials have said.

Investigators did not believe there were any other suspects in this stabbing, the Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release Friday. The investigators had not determined the motive behind the stabbing.

Officials asked anyone with information about this fatal stabbing to call deputies at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the P3 Tips website and app.