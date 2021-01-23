66-year-old woman arrested by Sacramento deputies, suspected of killing Rio Linda man

A 66-year-old woman was arrested following a fatal shooting in Rio Linda that left a man dead Thursday morning, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office said Grace Ethel Nitz was taken into custody on suspicion of shooting a man on the 200 block of West E Street.

Deputies were called out to the area just before 7 a.m. after the victim’s son called dispatchers to report the shooting. The 59-year-old man was found inside a home suffering a gunshot wound to his upper body. Fire personnel attempted life-saving measures but pronounced him dead at the scene.

After gathering evidence and talking with witnesses, investigators came to suspect Nitz of the killing. The department did not give details on if Nitz was connected to the victim, who has not been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Nitz was booked into the Sacramento County jail Friday night, where she remains in custody and is ineligible for bail.

Sheriff’s Office records indicate that Nitz was also wanted on a warrant for felony forgery.