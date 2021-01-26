Is this the Midtown Prowler? Sacramento police share photos of person of interest

A person of interest sought in connection with at least three suspected prowling incidents in midtown and East Sacramento dating back to at least November 2020.

Police have released photos of a possible prowler suspect, following multiple reports in recent months from women that a man peered into their homes in Sacramento’s midtown area.

The Sacramento Police Department on Monday evening tweeted photos of the “person of interest,” saying he may have been involved “in a number of prowler incidents that have occurred in the Midtown and East Sacramento area” since last fall.

The department says it has increased patrols in these areas and that detectives have looked through surveillance footage in response to the incidents, which led to the photo release Monday.

Department spokesman Officer Karl Chan told The Bee last week that there have been at least three documented reports of a man behaving suspiciously and peering into homes in midtown, with multiple reports of the prowler leaving behind items for the women. Chan said the earliest of these known incidents happened in November.

Chan said there have not been any injuries or violence reported in connection with the so-called peeping Tom incidents.

Anyone with information about the Midtown Prowler incidents or the person of interest, or who witnesses similar suspicious activity, is urged to contact the Sacramento Police Department.

In the interest of public safety, the Sacramento Police Department is releasing photographs of a subject who has been identified as a person of interest in a number of prowler incidents that have occurred in the Midtown and East Sacramento area. pic.twitter.com/BdG3P1KuzF — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) January 26, 2021