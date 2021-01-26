Four arrested as detectives investigate fatal shooting of 39-year-old Davis woman

Sheriff’s deputies in Yolo County arrested four local residents in connection with the shooting death of a 39-year-old Davis woman Monday morning within hours of the slaying.

Deputies first responded around 10:30 a.m. to reports of a gunshot victim at a home in the 44000 block of County Road 29, outside Davis, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman was identified Tuesday by the Yolo County Coroner’s Office as Sasha Beach, 39, of Davis. She was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives made four arrests shortly after opening a homicide investigation: a man arrested on suspicion of murder and other charges; a woman arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to murder; and two men arrested on charges not directly linked to the death, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

All four, residents in the greater Sacramento area, have been booked into jail.

James Graham, 38, was booked on charges of murder, parole violation and being a felon in possession of ammunition. Nicole Cunnion, 39, faces the accessory charge. Both are from Sacramento.

David Goelz, 38, of Davis was arrested for outstanding warrants, parole violation and an ammunition charge. Nicholas Morrison, 29, of West Sacramento was arrested on suspicion of drug and ammunition charges as well as parole violation.

Goelz was booked into the Monroe Detention Center in Woodland early Monday evening, Graham and Cunnion later that night, and Morrison overnight, jail booking records show.

The investigation remains active, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said, and no other details were released — including potential motive or whether the victim and suspects knew each other.