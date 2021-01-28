Police investigate death of woman found at West Sacramento bus stop as a homicide

Police officials on Thursday are searching for an unidentified man “considered an investigative lead” in the death of a woman found at a West Sacramento bus stop last week. Her death is now being investigated as a homicide.

About 12:30 p.m. Jan. 19, officers were called to the bus stop at Westacre Road, just south of West Capitol Avenue. The officers were called there to check on the woman who was not responsive, according to a news release.

The West Sacramento Police Department announced Thursday that further investigation determined the woman had suffered a traumatic injury and her death is considered a homicide. The woman’s name was not available Thursday evening.

Police investigators asked for the public’s help in finding an unidentified man spotted in the area at the time of the woman’s death. Department officials did not indicate the man is considered a suspect Thursday. Instead, officials in the news release said he’s “an investigative lead.”

Investigators asked anyone with information about the unidentified mane to call the Police Department at 916-747-8188 or send an email to crimetip@cityofwestsacramento.org.