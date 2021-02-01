Man accused of killing mother and shooting at deputies set to be arraigned in Sacramento

A man accused of killing his mother and shooting at sheriff’s deputies last month at a Foothill Farms senior living apartment complex is scheduled to be arraigned in Sacramento Superior Court on Friday afternoon.

Prosecutors have charged Ali Mustafa Hudson with murder in the shooting death of his mother, Ramona Hayes, according to a criminal complaint filed in court Jan. 22. The 66-year-old woman was shot to death Jan. 19 at an apartment complex in the 5400 block of Auburn Boulevard, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office reported.

Hudson, 42, also faces two counts of attempted murder for allegedly shooting a gun at two Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for help at the complex, according to the criminal complaint. The murder and the attempted murder charges included enhancements for allegedly using a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun.

The criminal complaint against Hudson includes a charge of being a felon in possession of a gun after an August 2007 Solano County conviction for false imprisonment.

Hudson on Monday remained in custody at Sacramento County Main Jail, where he is being held without bail. His arraignment was initially scheduled Jan. 22, but the hearing was postponed until Friday.

The fatal shooting occurred at the the Foothill Farms Senior Apartments, across the street from the Slavic Trinity Church in the Foothill Farms section of northeast Sacramento County.

Deputies were first called to an apartment there about 5 p.m. that day for a reported disturbance. Two family members in a reported dispute told deputies they were fine, didn’t need help and sent the deputies away, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

About 20 minutes later, another family member called the Sheriff’s Office to report the two people involved in the disturbance earlier were embroiled in a dispute again. When deputies arrived at the apartment a second time, they could hear a disturbance inside the apartment and approached the home’s door.

At some point, and it was unclear exactly when, shots were fired, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Rodney Grassmann said about an hour after the shooting occurred. Investigators believed those shots were fired at deputies, perhaps through the door. The deputies returned fire as the suspect fired shots at them, Grassmann has said.

Hudson and his mother were the only people inside the apartment when the shooting occurred, according to the Sheriff’s Office. No deputies were hit by gunfire and there were no other reported injuries.

The shootout was brief, but it was followed by a standoff that lasted about 20 to 30 minutes. Grassmann has said that Hudson dropped his gun, which gave negotiators time to convince him to come out and surrender without further incident.

Hayes was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound from the shooting suspect. Hudson was taken to a hospital with what appeared to be a “superficial wound,” according to the Sheriff’s Office. Grassmann said that night it was unclear whether the man’s wound was received from a deputy at the scene, “if it was self-inflicted, if something else had gone on.”

The shootout in Foothill Farms came hours after a police chase in the Arden Arcade area and subsequent shootout killed a sheriff’s deputy and K9 officer at Cal Expo.

Another shooting involving deputies on Jan. 15 in Carmichael injured a member of the Sheriff’s Office gang suppression unit and killed a man at an apartment complex less than two miles from the Foothill Farms fatal shooting.