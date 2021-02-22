Sacramento convenience store clerk killed in possible robbery in South Land Park

Homicide detectives on Monday morning were looking for witnesses after a convenience store clerk was killed during a possible robbery in Sacramento’s South Land Park neighborhood.

A customer arrived at the convenience store in the 1100 block of 43rd Avenue, between Gloria and South Land Park drives, and found the man with an apparent life-threatening injury, according to a news release from the Sacramento Police Department.

About 3:20 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the store for a report of “suspicious circumstances.” Police officials said medics from the Sacramento Fire Department also responded and took the employee by ambulance to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

In the initial investigation, officers determined the store employee suffered at least one life-threatening injury during a possible robbery, according to the news release. Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators have arrived at the scene to take over the investigation.

Police officials said the homicide investigation was in its early stages, and information was limited. Detectives will be canvassing the area, searching for evidence and witnesses. Investigators on Monday did not have any suspect information to release.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the store employee once his family has been properly notified.

The Police Department asked anyone with information about this homicide to call officers at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the P3 Tips website and app.