Authorities release names of Northern California women found dead in RV and storage unit

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released the names of two women who had been missing before investigators in Ione found their bodies, one in a RV and the other in a storage unit.

Sheriff’s detectives believe Trinity Scott Johnson, 46, and Deborah Joan Meredith, 59, both of Ione, were the victims of Dante Michael Campbell. He was arrested on the day the bodies of the missing women were found Feb. 11.

Sheriff’s officials said the manner of death is homicide for both women, but they did not give the cause of death “as this is still a very active investigation,” according to a news release.

The Amador County District Attorney’s Office filed two counts of murder against Campbell, 49, in the deaths of the women. In enhancements to both murder charges, prosecutors alleged that Campbell used “a sharp object” in the deaths of the women, according to the filed criminal complaint obtained by ABC 10.

In an enhancement to the murder charge in Meredith’s death, prosecutors alleged that “Meredith was a witness to a crime and was intentionally killed because of that fact,” according to the criminal complaint. Prosecutors also charged Campbell with one count of committing sexual penetration and sexual contact with human remains.

Campbell has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled to return to court March 25, according to online Amador Superior Court records. Campbell remains in custody at the County Jail, and the court has ordered a psychological evaluation for the defendant.

Authorities believe Johnson’s death occurred at some point between Dec. 26 and Feb. 11, when she was found in the RV, ABC 10 reported. Meredith was found in the storage unit and authorities believe her death occurred on or around Feb. 11.

The discoveries of the bodies followed a report that sheriff’s detectives received information of a missing woman in which foul play was suspected. The detectives also received conflicting information that the missing woman might be in Louisiana.

The detectives conducted interviews and gathered additional information that indicated Campbell was dating the missing woman.

The detectives went to a home in the 5500 block of Park Circle in the Oaks Mobile Home Park in Ione to question Campbell. Deputies had been in the area conducting surveillance on the home and spotted Campbell in an RV at a storage facility across the street from the mobile home park.

The detectives entered the RV and discovered Johnson’s body. As deputies searched Campbell’s home, they were approached by someone who reported another missing woman, Meredith, who was possibly last seen with Campbell about 2 a.m. that morning.

The detectives developed leads in Meredith’s disappearance, which brought them to the storage unit in Ione, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s officials said the search in the storage unit revealed another woman’s body “consistent with the manner in which the other victim was found.”