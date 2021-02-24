Sacramento police arrest three suspects in 7-Eleven robbery that killed store clerk

Homicide detectives have arrested two young men and a woman in connection with death of a 7-Eleven convenience store clerk who was shot during an apparent robbery two days ago in Sacramento’s South Land Park neighborhood.

The detectives arrested Gabriel Knorr, 24, Adam Waddell, 23, and Diana Shaynyuk, 19, the Sacramento Police Department announced in a news release Wednesday.

Knorr was booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of murder and robbery, according to jail records. Waddell and Shaynyuk were booked at the jail each on a charge of robbery.

Knorr and Shaynyuk were booked at the jail early Tuesday, and Waddell was booked shortly after midnight Wednesday. Knorr was being held in custody without bail Wednesday morning, and bail had been set at $250,000 each for Waddell and Shaynyuk.

Gurpreet Singh, 31, of Stevenson Ranch, died in the robbery early Monday at the 7-Eleven store at 1199 43rd Ave., according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

A customer arrived at the convenience store, between Gloria and South Land Park drives, and found Singh, who had been shot and had an apparent life-threatening injury, police officials said.

About 3:20 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the store for a report of “suspicious circumstances.” Police officials said medics from the Sacramento Fire Department also responded and took Singh by ambulance to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives and crime scene investigators arrived at the scene and took over the shooting investigation. The homicide detectives canvassed the area, searching for evidence and witnesses.

“The police department would like to thank our community for their patience while detectives worked through this investigation. As a result, detectives were able to quickly apprehend the individuals responsible for this violent crime,” the department’s South Command Capt. Adam Green said in the news release. “We hope that an arrest in this incident provides some closure to the victim’s family and anybody in our community that has been affected by this incident.”

The Police Department asked anyone with additional information about this fatal shooting to call officers at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the P3 Tips website and app.