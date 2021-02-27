Sacramento County deputies detail weapons trove that prompted evacuation in Carmichael

A man in possession of a vast trove of weapons and ammunition — including what appeared to be explosives, triggering a neighborhood evacuation on Thursday — faces multiple felony assault weapons charges, according to Sacramento County law enforcement officials.

In a news release, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Bradley Imre Bodai, 38, was taken into custody Thursday after calling deputies to his home on the 1400 block of Mission Avenue in Carmichael, just a few blocks away from Jesuit High School, claiming to have shot someone.

Dispatchers were contacted by Bodai at 1:53 a.m., when he told them over the phone that gas leak repair workers were eating his food and he had subsequently held them at gunpoint. A single gunshot was heard and Bodai told dispatchers that he shot someone, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived and eventually convinced him to leave the home peacefully, where he was arrested without incident. He was the only one in the home at the time and no victims were found, although it was apparent that a gun had been fired inside.

The Sheriff’s Office said that he was showing signs of a mental health crisis, and by 5:58 a.m., a judge granted a gun violence restraining order against Bodai, which prohibits gun possession due to a potential threat.

A search of the house revealed many firearms, thousands of bullets and ballistic protective equipment. Deputies found 21 semiautomatic pistols, four revolvers, 18 rifles and three shotguns. About 30,000 AK-47 rounds were found, along with 5,000 AR-15 rounds and tens of thousands of handgun rounds. Additionally, there were three Polish-made grenade launchers, armor-piercing rounds, gun silencers and tools used to make gun silencers.

In a large gun safe, deputies found what appeared to be three sticks of dynamite with a charge timer, prompting a half-mile evacuation which included about 1,800 homes, according to the Sheriff’s Office. It was later determined that they were imitation models.

Some of the firearms seized by law enforcement were modified in a way that the Sheriff’s Office said rendered them assault rifles under California law. While Bodai had initially been booked into the Sacramento County jail on a misdemeanor charge of negligent discharge of a firearm with a mental health hold, 19 additional felony charges of assault weapon possession were added.

According to Sheriff’s Office records, he is still in custody at the Main Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail. His next appearance in court is Monday.