Davis police look for suspect who broke into home and tried to sexually assault woman

Authorities on Thursday were asking the public to help find a man who broke into a woman’s apartment in Davis and tried to sexually assault her before she pushed him out, police said.

The attempted sexual assault was reported about 10 a.m. Thursday at the apartment complex in the 1600 block of Drew Circle, just south of Cowell Boulevard, according to the Davis Police Department.

The woman told police that she was inside her apartment, when she spotted a man at her rear sliding glass door asking for a drink of water. She went into her bedroom to grab a face covering. Police said she returned and found that the suspect had already entered her apartment.

The unknown man tried to pull her into a bedroom, but she screamed and pushed him out of her apartment, according to police.

The suspect left the home in an unknown direction. Officers arrived and searched the area but did not find him.

Police described the suspect as a man in his 40s, standing about 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. He had no facial hair and he was wearing a black head covering and a black sweatshirt. Police said he was carrying a maroon water bottle.

Investigators asked anyone with information about this incident to call the Davis Police Department at 530–747–5400.