Sacramento police arrest man after finding over 50 pounds of stolen mail in Natomas

Sacramento police detectives on Wednesday asked residents in the Natomas area to look out for signs of identity theft after officers arrested a man who reportedly had more than 50 pounds of stolen mail in a car.

Matthew Garidel was arrested on suspicion of mail theft, possessing burglary tools and possessing stolen property, the Sacramento Police Department announced on Twitter. Garidel, 37, was booked at the jail Tuesday and released later that day, according to jail records.

Police officers on Tuesday responded to a report from a resident who spotted a suspicious car near River Plaza Drive and Coconut Way in the Willow Creek area of Natomas. Officers arrived and discovered more than 50 pounds of stolen mail in the car, police said.

Detectives were working to identify mail theft victims and they encouraged anyone living in the area to look for signs of identity theft and report any suspicious activity. Reports to the Police Department can be submitted online.

Investigators urge any resident in the Natomas area who believes they were a victim of this mail theft to call 916-808-6401 to speak with staff who can help recover mail.