Stockton woman, 26, killed in Vineyard crash, Sacramento CHP says

A 26-year-old Stockton woman was killed when she was struck by a car in Vineyard after a night at a Sacramento drive-in movie theater Friday, according to the South Sacramento CHP.

In a news release, the California Highway Patrol’s South Sacramento unit said that the crash happened just after 11:15 p.m. on Bradshaw Road just south of Carmencita Avenue. The woman fell into the path of traffic after getting out of the SUV she was riding in.

Alberto Vazquez, 28, also of Stockton, had been driving with the woman in the passenger seat of a Ford Escape southbound on Bradshaw Road after spending some time at the drive-in.

CHP officials say Vazquez and his passenger had drank alcohol while at the theater and were heading home to Stockton for the night.

On the way, the two got into an argument, according to the CHP, causing Vazquez to pull onto the shoulder of Bradshaw Road.

The woman left the Ford, running on the right-hand shoulder toward Carmencita Avenue, with Vazquez following after her.

While crossing over the southbound lanes of Bradshaw Road, she fell into northbound traffic, where a 20-year-old Sacramento man was driving a Lexus sedan.

The driver was unable to avoid the woman and the Lexus hit her at 45 mph, according to the CHP.

Vazquez and the Lexus driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Sacramento Metro Fire personnel declared the woman dead at the scene.

Vazquez was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and taken into custody. CHP officials also determined that he was subject to a restraining order that protected the victim.

“There was no evidence or witnesses to a criminal act before the traffic collision; however, the investigation is still ongoing and investigators have not ruled anything out,” CHP officials wrote in a statement.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office records indicate that Vazquez was released from custody Saturday.