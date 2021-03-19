Roseville police arrest Paradise man accused of stabbing his father to death

Roseville police and SWAT officers responded to Hanisch Drive on Sunday, March 14, 2021, where first responders located a deceased stabbing victim. A standoff ensued but no suspects were found inside the residence. Roseville Police Department

A Paradise man was arrested Thursday and faces murder charges in the death of his father last weekend in Roseville, authorities said.

Authorities identified 62-year-old Larry Shade as the victim in a homicide last Sunday, reported by police at the time as a stabbing. A standoff ensued involving a SWAT team response but no suspect was located at that time, police had said.

The Roseville Police Department announced Thursday that after a joint investigation with the Paradise Police Department, detectives arrested Shade’s son, 30-year-old James Shade of Paradise, in connection with the death. No other suspects are believed to be outstanding.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the details and motive for the homicide, authorities said.

Shade is being held at the Placer County main jail on a charge of murder, booking logs show. No court date has been set, and he is ineligible for bail.