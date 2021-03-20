Victim in fatal Elk Grove shooting identified, while suspect remains at large

The man killed in a shooting in Elk Grove on Thursday night was identified by Sacramento County officials on Saturday as the hunt for the shooter continues.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Davon Julius Learson-Shafer, 34.

The Sacramento resident was shot dead after a verbal argument escalated in an Elk Grove neighborhood, according to police.

Elk Grove officers were called to the 9200 block of Starfish Way just after 10:30 p.m. and found Learson-Shafer lying in the roadway suffering gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The gunman fled in the wake of the shooting. On Friday, police identified the suspect as Marvin Stephney, 36, of Sacramento, but did not know his whereabouts. Police consider him armed and dangerous.

By Saturday, however, police came one step closer to finding Stephney. A car believed to be affiliated with him — a silver 2019 Kia Optima — was located by investigating officers. Stephney himself remained outstanding.

In order to help pay for funeral expenses, Learson-Shafer’s family launched a GoFundMe campaign, which states that he was the father of a teenage son and a younger daughter.