Missing Yuba County elderly man found dead in irrigation ditch, sheriff’s officials say

An 86-year-old man suffering from dementia who had been reported missing from his home Sunday morning was found dead several hours later in the water of an irrigation ditch in Yuba County, sheriff’s officials said.

Teddy Grady was initially reported missing about 8 a.m. Sunday, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. His family called 911 to report the elderly man was last seen Saturday night in the guesthouse of their home in Hallwood, a few miles northeast of Marysville.

Authorities activated a “Silver Alert” to get help in their search for Grady in the area and surrounding communities. Sheriff’s officials said law enforcement officials and search-and-rescue teams were joined by Grady’s family and area residents in the search for the elderly man.

Neighbors reviewed their security camera video from overnight and found video of Grady walking in the Hallwood area late at night and in the early morning hours, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The search for Grady on foot, vehicle, horseback, ATV and from the air continued throughout the day into Sunday evening.

About 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Grady was found dead in the irrigation ditch on the west side of the road in the 2400 block of Highway 20 in Hallwood, sheriff’s officials said. Grady’s official cause of death was still pending Monday afternoon as investigators await autopsy results.