Two found dead with gunshot wounds at Fair Oaks home, Sacramento sheriff’s officials say

This is a developing story. Check back with sacbee.com for updates.

A man and a woman with apparent gunshot wounds were found dead in the driveway of a Fair Oaks home Monday morning, Sacramento County sheriff’s officials said.

The two people were found dead about 10:20 a.m. at the home in the 5100 block Rabeneck Way, just east of Hazel Avenue. Sgt. Rodney Grassmann, a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said a mail carrier making a regular stop at the home found the two people in the driveway. Both of them had been shot.

Grassmann said the two gunshot victims knew each other, but he did not know how they knew each other or whether they both lived at that home. Investigators have obtained a search warrant for the home to search for evidence in the double homicide investigation.

“It’s reasonable to believe they knew each other, but right now there’s still a lot of information to be gathered,” Grassmann said.