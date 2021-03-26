Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Man suspected of leaving pipe bomb at south Sacramento school rearrested on higher bail

Authorities on Tuesday March 2, 2021, found a pipe bomb (pictured above) with metal shrapnel, gasoline, and fireworks with gun powder inside, along with a loaded homemade gun at Baker Elementary School in South Sacramento, California.
Authorities on Tuesday March 2, 2021, found a pipe bomb (pictured above) with metal shrapnel, gasoline, and fireworks with gun powder inside, along with a loaded homemade gun at Baker Elementary School in South Sacramento, California. Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

The man accused of leaving a pipe bomb at a south Sacramento elementary school in early March was remanded back into custody after posting bail on Wednesday.

Gustavo Aguilar, 57, suspected by police of leaving a pipe bomb at Ethel Baker Elementary School on March 2, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the device, and posted a $25,000 bail just a few hours later.

Sacramento County court records show that Aguilar appeared in court at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday for his arraignment. During his bail review, a judge determined that his bail should be increased.

Records from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office show that Aguilar was rearrested and booked back into the Sacramento County Main Jail by 2:44 p.m. His bail was set at $150,000 and he remains in custody as of Friday morning.

On March 2, police were called out to Ethel Baker Elementary School after a pipe bomb and a homemade gun were found on a sidewalk near the front office before children had arrived on campus to participate in the Boys and Girls Club. The bomb was constructed from a metal pipe, filled with shrapnel, gasoline and fireworks. The homemade gun, known as a ‘zip gun,’ was loaded with a 12-gauge round.

Aguilar was identified by law enforcement as the suspect in that incident, but it was unclear whether there was any connection to a second pipe bomb found near the same school later in the month.

Profile Image of Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski covers breaking news for The Bee and is a graduate student in literature at Sacramento State. He was born and raised in Sacramento and previously wrote for the university’s student newspaper, the State Hornet.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service