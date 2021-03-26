Man suspected of leaving pipe bomb at south Sacramento school rearrested on higher bail

Authorities on Tuesday March 2, 2021, found a pipe bomb (pictured above) with metal shrapnel, gasoline, and fireworks with gun powder inside, along with a loaded homemade gun at Baker Elementary School in South Sacramento, California.

The man accused of leaving a pipe bomb at a south Sacramento elementary school in early March was remanded back into custody after posting bail on Wednesday.

Gustavo Aguilar, 57, suspected by police of leaving a pipe bomb at Ethel Baker Elementary School on March 2, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the device, and posted a $25,000 bail just a few hours later.

Sacramento County court records show that Aguilar appeared in court at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday for his arraignment. During his bail review, a judge determined that his bail should be increased.

Records from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office show that Aguilar was rearrested and booked back into the Sacramento County Main Jail by 2:44 p.m. His bail was set at $150,000 and he remains in custody as of Friday morning.

On March 2, police were called out to Ethel Baker Elementary School after a pipe bomb and a homemade gun were found on a sidewalk near the front office before children had arrived on campus to participate in the Boys and Girls Club. The bomb was constructed from a metal pipe, filled with shrapnel, gasoline and fireworks. The homemade gun, known as a ‘zip gun,’ was loaded with a 12-gauge round.

Aguilar was identified by law enforcement as the suspect in that incident, but it was unclear whether there was any connection to a second pipe bomb found near the same school later in the month.