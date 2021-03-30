CHP finds 12 stolen vehicles worth $300,000 after tip about North Highlands property

A tip from a concerned resident led to a joint investigation in North Highlands, the recovery of 12 stolen vehicles worth $300,000 and the arrest of a Sacramento man, the California Highway Patrol announced Tuesday.

CHP investigators in February received the tip from the resident who had spotted “possible criminal activity” at a rural property in North Highlands, according to the news release from the CHP Valley Division. The resident saw two heavy equipment vehicles that were believed to have been stolen.

CHP investigators confirmed the vehicles were stolen and conducted a joint investigation with help from Placer County Regional Auto Theft Task Force detectives. Valley Division Air Operations joined the investigation and conducted surveillance in the area.

Investigators gathered information on the equipment thefts and served a search warrant, recovering five stolen vehicles, according to the CHP. During the search of the North Highlands property, investigators identified a suspect in the case, Scott Christopher Gray, 52, of Sacramento.

CHP officials said investigators determined Gray was on probation for a vehicle theft conviction, which resulted in a probation search. During that search, investigators found Gray in possession of stolen personal items from a U-Haul theft that occurred in the area, according to the news release.

CHP investigators coordinated with the Sacramento County Probation Department and arrested Gray on multiple felony charges. Gray was then booked at the Sacramento County Jail.

Gary was no longer in custody at the jail Tuesday morning, and the CHP did not indicate which charges he faces. It was unclear where the seven additional stolen vehicles were found.

CHP officials asked that anyone with information about this case to call Valley Division Investigative Services Unit at 916-731-6300.