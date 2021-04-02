Man killed, 2 others wounded in Old North Sacramento shooting

A man was killed and two other victims were hospitalized in a shooting Thursday night in the Old North Sacramento neighborhood, police said.

Authorities say the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

Officers responded around 9:45 p.m. to reports of gunshots in the 2000 block of Del Paso Boulevard, where they located two men and a 17-year-old boy with gunshot wounds, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release.

Fire department personnel arrived and declared one of the men dead at the scene. The other man and the teen were transported to local hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating, but no arrests have been made and no suspect information is available, according to the news release.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased victim following notification of family.

The incident is the second deadly shooting reported by police in the Old North Sacramento neighborhood in as many days. A man died at a hospital after a Wednesday afternoon shooting near the 600 block of Plaza Avenue, less than a mile from the scene of Thursday’s shooting.

Police have not indicated a link between the two incidents. No suspect information has been released in Wednesday’s fatal shooting.