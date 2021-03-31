Crime - Sacto 911
One person injured and hospitalized in Old North Sacramento shooting, police say
Sacramento police are responding to a shooting which injured one person in Old North Sacramento on Wednesday.
The shooting occurred in the 600 block of Plaza Avenue, according to Officer Ryan Woo, spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department. One person was taken to a local hospital, police said. It’s unclear if the victim is a man or woman.
The victim’s condition is unknown and no further information has been released.
