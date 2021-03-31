Crime - Sacto 911

One person injured and hospitalized in Old North Sacramento shooting, police say

Sacramento police are responding to a shooting which injured one person in Old North Sacramento on Wednesday.

The shooting occurred in the 600 block of Plaza Avenue, according to Officer Ryan Woo, spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department. One person was taken to a local hospital, police said. It’s unclear if the victim is a man or woman.

The victim’s condition is unknown and no further information has been released.

Profile Image of Noel Harris
Noel Harris
Noel Harris is the assistant local editor for The Sacramento Bee. A former Kings beat reporter who still occasionally writes, he’s been in professional journalism for more than 20 years. His roles have included sports editor at The Modesto Bee and news editor at two smaller California newspapers, as well as online producer, page designer and copy editor.
