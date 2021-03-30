Sacramento CHP reveals more details about Interstate 5 fatal shooting following dispute

The California Highway Patrol on Tuesday revealed more details about a weekend shooting on Interstate 5 in Sacramento that killed a man and injured a woman following a dispute with another driver.

Jay Venable died in the shooting on the freeway south of Arena Boulevard, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office. A woman in the passenger seat was struck by gunfire and injured in the shooting, according to a news release from the CHP North Sacramento Area Office.

Venable’s sister, Sarrah Haqq, said her brother was killed in the shooting and her sister-in-law was injured.

The shooting was reported about 3:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5, near the Interstate 80 interchange. CHP officers arrived and found a white Volvo XC90 that pulled over on the right shoulder of the freeway.

CHP officials said the people in the Volvo had been involved in “an altercation” with another driver before the shooting. The Volvo had bullet holes, and Venable and the woman passenger suffered gunshot wounds.

Officers “immediately began” providing medical aid to the driver and the injured passenger, but Venable died at the scene, according to the news release. Medics arrived and took the passenger to a hospital.

Shortly after 4 p.m., all Interstate 5 southbound lanes, from Arena Boulevard to Interstate 80, were shut down as investigators worked at the shooting scene. Those lanes reopened around 9:40 p.m.

CHP officials on Tuesday said again that investigators do not believe Venable’s death was the result of a “random shooting” and “there is no danger to the public.” The CHP did not release any further information.

Haqq created a GoFundMe account to raise money for her brother’s funeral. She also said whatever other money is raised will be used to purchase another vehicle so the family has transportation for school and work.

Investigators asked anyone who witnessed this fatal shooting or who can provide additional information should call CHP Officer A.J. McTaggart at 916-348-2300 or at 916-798-0975.