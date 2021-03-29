Man killed in Interstate 5 shooting identified by Sacramento County Coroner’s Office

Sacramento County officials on Monday released the name of a 24-year-old man who was shot to death Sunday afternoon while on Interstate 5, just south of Sleep Train Arena in Natomas.

Jay Venable died in the shooting about 3:50 p.m. Sunday on the freeway south of Arena Boulevard, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office. The California Highway Patrol has not released many details about the fatal shooting that occurred in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5, near the Interstate 80 interchange.

Officer A.J. McTaggart, North Sacramento CHP spokesman, said the shooting is not believed to have been random, and there is no threat to public safety. On Monday afternoon, McTaggart said the shooting remains under investigation and officials will possibly release more information Tuesday.

He said the man was killed in the shooting and an injured woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. No further information was available.

Sarrah Haqq, Venable’s sister, created a GoFundMe account to raise money for her brother’s funeral. She also said whatever other money is raised will be used to purchase another vehicle so the family has transportation for school and work.

“Yesterday, we lost my younger brother, one of my best friends, in the most unexpected and tragic way, we almost lost my sister-in-law as well, but she and the kids were thankfully saved by the grace of God,” Haqq wrote on the GoFundMe page.