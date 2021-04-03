Victim in deadly Old North Sacramento shooting identified by coroner’s office

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed Wednesday in an Old North Sacramento neighborhood.

The man, shot by an unknown assailant on the 600 block of Plaza Avenue, was Brandon Duckworth, 20, of Suisun City, according to the coroner’s office.

Sacramento Police officers were called to the area around 2 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Duckworth suffering a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he later died, according to police. Homicide detectives have yet to release information about a possible suspect.